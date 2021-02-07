CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved rescinding its COVID travel and return-to-work policies last week.
Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge recommended during Monday's board meeting that the county eliminate the policy. When Aldridge first created the policy, the county was not requiring masks in county buildings, Aldridge said. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration does not consider a mask to mask contact an exposure, she said.
"When you think about all the scenarios that are happening in Iowa right now, I mean you could have one of our employees' kids be a wrestler and have a multi-state wrestling meet and they're fine with that," Aldridge said. "They go home with no mask on at home and come to work," said said.
"Now when you travel you put a mask on. Everybody in that plane has to have a mask," Aldridge said. "So I guess I still feel that we should just do away with trying to regulate every single thing outside of the county employees' job and just regulate that when they're here that everyone wears their mask. So that we cannot consider that an exposure," said Aldridge.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. said trying to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance would be confusing. He questioned whether county employees would actually follow the guidance. County employees would need to inform the county when they would be traveling.
"Right now, I don’t feel we’re following the policy," Irwin said. "We can only follow a policy if we’re notified of people traveling outside of the state of Iowa. And with our previous policy, it was basically ... because of air travel or cruises. And you could basically drive anywhere you wanted to," he said.
"But if you go into what the CDC says, it doesn’t matter how you get there. It just matters if you’re traveling to another state. So to me it’s very confusing," said Irwin.
Eliminating the policy is the best course of action, Aldridge said, noting that the county cannot regulate every scenario a county employee could contract COVID-19. The county is doing their due diligence by ensuring county employees wear masks at work when they are closer than six feet to each other and in common spaces and hallways, she said.
"I do feel like maybe I should have asked for this to be eliminated sooner, when we did the whole building wide masking," Aldridge said. "But I was also in the thick of doing contact tracings."
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp said an argument could be made that now is the appropriate time to rescind the policy. The county was seeing more positive cases at that time, and those have since leveled out, he said.
The county also unanimously approved a resolution to update its policy for working during the pandemic. The policy says all staff will be offered the COVID-19 vaccination once it's available.
To best schedule vaccinations, staff members are to tell Human Resources if they want it. County Health officials will determine what staff is able to receive the shots as dictated by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Clinton County will not require staff to receive the vaccinations, the policy says.
