CLINTON – The Clinton County Board of Supervisors is seeking residents who live in the Miles Benefited Fire District to serve as a trustee for that board.
The Miles Benefited Fire District is located in both Clinton and Jackson counties. The appointment is made by joint action of both Boards of Supervisors from each county.
In Clinton County, the fire district is generally located in the northeastern quarter of Deep Creek Township and eastern half of the southeastern quarter of Deep Creek Township. In Jackson County, the fire district is generally located in the eastern half of Van Buren Township and the eastern half of Washington Township and includes all of Iowa Township and Union Township except the city of Sabula.
The term is three years and will begin immediately, with an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2023.
The Board of Trustees for the benefited fire district is responsible for setting a budget for the district that may include setting a tax levy, approving contracts for fire protection, purchasing equipment and materials and making other decisions for the fire district. The details of a benefited fire district can be found in the Code of Iowa Chapter 357B.
A Clinton County resident who lives in the fire district and is age 18 or older may apply by completing, signing and submitting the application form. The form should be submitted to: Board of Supervisors, Box 2957, Clinton, IA 52733-2957. Applicants should write Miles Benefited Fire District at the top of the application.
The board application form can be found on the Clinton County website at bit.ly/CoTrusteeApp The Board of Supervisors expects to make the appointment by the end of June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.