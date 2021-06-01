May 9
• A 14-year-old male was cited for no valid driver’s license. He was southbound in the 1300 block of 320th Avenue. He swerved to miss a deer and over corrected. The vehicle landed on its top, facing west.
May 15
• Mary L. Sparks, of DeWitt, was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway. Zavion T. Moses, of Clinton, was westbound on U.S. 30. Sparks stopped at a stop sign on 330th Avenue and U.S. 30, going south. Sparks attempted to cross over westbound U.S. 30 to travel east on U.S. 30. Sparks failed to yield right of way to Moses, according to a Clinton County sheriff’s report.
May 18
• Jason R. Smothers, of DeWitt, was northbound in the 2700 block of U.S. 61. A deer entered the roadway from the east ditch and Smothers was unable to avoid striking the deer, the accident report says. There was front passenger side damage.
May 20
• Clinton County deputies were dispatched about 3:15 a.m. for a vehicle in the ditch near 190th Street and 230th Avenue in rural Clinton County. Deputies upon arrival located an unoccupied vehicle wedged in a drainage ditch. A subsequent accident investigation indicated a 2014 Dodge Dart was traveling east in the 2200 block of 190th Street when it crossed the center line and went down a grass embankment. The vehicle continued a short distance and came to rest on its passenger side as it entered a drainage waterway at the northwest corner of 190th Street and 230th Avenue. No further information is known about the driver or any potential occupants, the accident report says.
May 21
• Nicholas J. McKeown, of Madison, Wisconsin, was involved in a car versus deer accident on U.S. 61.
• Alexa L. Merrick, of Lost Nation, was cited for failure to maintain control. She was eastbound in the 3500 block of Iowa 136 in Clinton County when she failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, according to the accident report. Merrick entered the south ditch. The vehicle rolled.
May 23
• Joshua D. Winter, of Clinton, was involved in a truck versus deer accident at U.S. 67 and 110th Street.
