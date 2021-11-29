CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has approved Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to sign paperwork to provide the county with $1 million of cyber security insurance coverage.
The Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve the motion.
Julie Bray of AC Root Insurance reported last week that ICAP increased its premiums for cyber security. In 2019 and 2020, ICAP built in $1 million in cyber security coverage. When the policy renewed in 2021, every entity had $250,000 in coverage instead of $1 million.
Clinton County was offered the ability to have $1 million in coverage for an annual premium of over $17,000, Bray said. Not every entity was offered $1 million in coverage, she said.
"For insurance purposes, you guys are a member of the pool," Bray said. "So your own county has not had any mishaps but this premium is based on your exposure and premiums or payouts that they have made. They're spreading it."
The $1 million is the most they are offering in coverage, Bray confirmed.
This is not close to enough in coverage, County Information Technology Director Paul Banowetz said. Some big corporations had breaches upwards to $40 million to $50 million to $100 million, Banowetz said.
"Going through that audit, they asked how we do business throughout the whole IT infrastructure, stuff like that," Banowetz said. "There is things that we can do to increase but the amount of money that we would spend on doing some of those things I don't know if it would justify the amount of decrease that they'd be giving us on the policy either."
There are things on Banowetz's project list but the improvements would cost $40,000 to $60,000 per year, he said.
The county has a "fairly robust training program" in place, County Supervisors Dan Srp believes. Any business needs to be aware of the types of liabilities and exposure, he said.
