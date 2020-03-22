FAYETTE — Graduates of Upper Iowa University include several Clinton County residents, the university announced Friday.

According to Upper Iowa University, the following students have graduated from the school: Kelci Anderson, DeWitt; Sara Cawiezell, Long Grove; Erika Gibson, Clinton; Robert Howard, Clinton: Kayla Lancaster, DeWitt; Stephanie Lewison, Clinton; Abagale Pewe, Grand Mound; and Kady Zuidema, Clinton.

Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 5,200 students at its Fayette campus, 21 U.S. locations, and in Hong Kong. 

