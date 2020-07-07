CLINTON — A group of students across Clinton County noticed their peers were being impacted by vaping, and they acted. Their mission was simple: Get lawmakers to change the age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.
Brooke Bloom, a 15-year-old incoming freshman at Central DeWitt High School, said it makes her feel uneasy seeing people around her age vape. So she and her classmates took action to be a part of the change.
“Vaping has been an epidemic among our youth for the past several years,” Bloom said. “So, we helped bring attention to this issue and told all the lawmakers about how negatively vaping has affected our youth. The effects of these vapes could cause severe damage to students and are highly addictive. So once they get hooked, it’s extremely hard for them to stop.”
Bloom said by moving the age up to 21, the law would prevent 18-year-olds from vaping which could lead or encourage younger minors to follow the trend. She said she has seen people vape, and it makes her feel uneasy.
“Fortunately, none of my peers have vaped that I am aware of,” Bloom said. “However, I do have several older friends that have vaped in front of me. These are people that I have made it clear to them that I do not condone what they are doing.”
Bloom is not alone. Dawson Kruse, who is 14 and an incoming freshman, said some of his peers have vaped. Though they are not friends of his, he still felt bad for them seeing them harm their bodies at such a young age.
“I do know of people my age that have vaped, but I never hung around them or talked to them,” Kruse said. “But, I still thought that someone my age should not be damaging their body by vaping.”
Kruse and Bloom are two of the many students joined Sen. Chris Cournoyer to make change the vaping age. Cournoyer met with the students, listened to their concerns, and helped.
Brenda McKone, a teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School, said she is glad the Senator kept her word and allowed the students to be a part of the change.
“She (Cournoyer) helped guide us on the steps we’d need to take to try to bring a bill to the Senate and House floors,” McKone said. “I was pleased to facilitate this group’s efforts. When you let students lead, it’s amazing what can be accomplished. I’m so proud of our St. Joseph Catholic School’s Class of 2020.”
Cournoyer floor managed Senate File 2268 in the Iowa Senate, and it passed in a bi-partisan 43-6 vote. The bill passed in the Iowa House 84-13, and Governor Reynolds signed it June 29 with students from St. Joseph’s Catholic School in DeWitt on hand.
Cournoyer said she is pleased that the students saw a problem and did something about it.
“I’m so proud of the efforts of the students as well as their wonderful teacher, Mrs. Brenda McKone,” Cournoyer said. “They worked hard getting their message out across the state via editorials, emails to lawmakers and even trips to the Iowa State Capitol.”
Cournoyer said she hopes this encourages them to continue to stay engaged in the process with issues that are important to them. The students made a difference, Cournoyer said, and she appreciates their support and advocacy.
Cournoyer said she looks forward to working with them again in the future.
