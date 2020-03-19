CLINTON – The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will continue to meet during the closure of county buildings due to the coronavirus situation according to a press release issued Thursday.
The Board will continue to conduct its meetings in the spirit of the Iowa open meetings law so the public will be able to monitor what happens during our meetings, said Board Chairman Dan Srp.
Monday’s board meeting will be open to the public, but it will be conducted in the Administration Building cafeteria as opposed to the traditional boardroom in order to provide more space to meet social-distancing criteria.
The cafeteria is also close to the front door of the building and will keep the public contained in a limited area of the building.
Monday’s meeting will also be available on electronic devices through WebEx and can be monitored by phone, computer or tablet. After Monday’s meeting, all Board of Supervisors meetings will only be available through the WebEx program until further notice.
Those wishing to monitor the meeting by phone should dial 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162.
Anyone who would like to monitor the meeting by computer or tablet can follow at https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, meeting code: 623839162.
Participation from the public through WebEx will be limited, but available.
Board agendas and minutes will be published on the Clinton County website, www.clintoncounty-ia.gov.
