CLINTON — The Clinton County assessor’s office will begin door-to-door inspections of all residential and agricultural dwellings outside the City of Clinton in late July, Assessor Brian Tiesman announced this week.
Homeowners’s property taxes are based on the assessed value of their properties, which county assessors reassess every few years.
Data collectors with photo IDs signed by the Clinton County Assessor will make interior and exterior inspections of all residential and agricultural dwellings and will use the information to estimate the fair market value of each property, Tiesman said.
All data collectors will take precautions to prevent Covid-19 exposure. Data collectors will not give an estimate of value for the property at the time of inspection.
Property owners are asked to assist by allowing a complete inspection or full description of the interior of their property and providing accurate information so that a fair and equitable assessment may be determined for each property.
The preliminary data collection process will begin this month. The project is scheduled for completion Dec. 31, 2021.
The new assessed values will be effective for January 1, 2022 for taxes payable in fiscal 2023-2024.
Representatives of Vanguard Appraisals, Inc., in conjunction with the Clinton County Assessor’s Office, will conduct the inspections.
All law enforcement agencies, as well as the Clinton County Assessor’s Office, will be apprised of the areas where data collectors are working and will have a listing of all names and license plate numbers of anyone involved in the project.
If property owners have questions regarding the reassessment project, they should contact the Clinton County Assessor’s at 563-244-0569 or via email assessor@clintoncounty-ia.gov
