CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will request economic relief reimbursement available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve a resolution requesting $588,627.19 from the Iowa COVID-19 government relief fund. The resolution approved by the Supervisors notes Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds allocated $125 million of the state’s CARES Act funding to local governments for direct expenses incurred in response to the COVID-19 emergency.
Local government funding reimbursements may only be used for necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not accounted for in the current fiscal year county budget, incurred from March 1 through Dec. 30 and were not reimbursed from other sources, the resolution states.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said the request is for 25% of the payroll for public health and public safety for the time designated by the first CARES Act amount. The resolution authorizes the county to apply for the grant up to that amount, Van Lancker said. Van Lancker noted Budget Director Nick Manrique and Assistant to the Auditor Jill McDonald both put in work to prepare the grant request. Manrique has everything else set to go to submit the request after receiving the board’s approval, Van Lancker believed.
Van Lancker added a key for the county was to not apply for things that the Federal Emergency Management Agency would pay for.
“We’re also working on that FEMA grant, which didn’t really have an immediate deadline which made again this grant a little bit unique,” Van Lancker said. ”And that’s why we went after the payroll. Because we knew that while that’s something we could request from FEMA, it’s not traditional.”
