CLINTON – National Weather Service officials are preliminarily rating Friday night's tornado that tracked from Grand Mound to Charlotte as an EF2 with windspeeds of 111-135 mph.
"This system pulled unseasonably warm and moist conditions into the Midwest, which coupled with a very favorable wind profile, and created quite the volatile environment for severe thunderstorms," the NWS website states. "This event resulted with a tornado outbreak that this area has not seen in quite some time, with several tornadoes that led to a lot of damage."
Combined with tornado reports, weather officials also received many large hail and wind reports.
Much of Clinton County's tornado damage centered in and around Charlotte, Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt told the Herald on Saturday. Greenwalt throughout the morning was out surveying the area and saw many damaged homes and downed buildings. Volunteers were out by the dozens in Charlotte on Saturday clearing debris and cleaning up after the storm, he said.
The storm also had caused a leak in a 10,000-gallon propane tank in Charlotte. The north side of Charlotte, particularly north of Deep Creek, was evacuated Friday night with those unable able to find shelter sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charlotte.
Davenport’s HazMat unit responded and the leak was no longer a safety hazard late Friday night, according to county officials.
Downed electric lines had been taken care of by 9:30 p.m. Friday. At that time, Welton was without power. At one point after the storm, Welton, Wheatland, Calamus and Grand Mound all were without power.
NWS officials posted preliminary storm assessments on the agency's Facebook page Saturday, stating early in the day that three teams were assessing damages. One team was in the Iowa City and Hills, Iowa area; a second team was in Keota and Washington County; and the third team was checking out Cedar County into Clinton County and near Bellevue.
Preliminary reports say the tornado near Bellevue was an E1, with winds from 86-110 mph, before crossing the Mississippi River. An EF2 rating was given to the tornado near Hills.
EF3 ratings were given to a tornado near Keota and another tornado 3 to 5 miles east of Hendrick. EF3 tornadoes have winds of 136-165 mph, the NWS states.
According to the NWS, the very strong system developed on Friday morning and tracked a strong surface low across the state of Iowa. The NWS says the weather event started with more discrete supercell thunderstorms, but quickly transitioned to a quasi-linear convective system. A QLCS is a line of thunderstorms, often forming along or ahead of a cold front. Friday's QLCS led to many spin-ups along the leading edge, with embedded supercell structures, the NWS reports.
