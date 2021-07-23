GOOSE LAKE — Goose Lake Mayor Ken Schoon summed up the monumental tasks ahead of RAGBRAI’s visit to Clinton County and the reasons why community leaders like him have been scrambling this summer to organize entertainment, food and amenities ahead of the overnight event.
“We are a town of 200 people that will swell to 20,000 people for a period of five hours,” Schoon said. “So, it’s an amazing task to figure out how much effort and volunteerism you’re going to need in a short period of time.”
The answer Schoon and others have come to is: They’ll need a lot of help, but the financial boon could be well worth the sweat equity.
The ride begins July 25 in LeMars. It will snake through Clinton County on July 30 and 31, bringing with it thousands of bicycle riders from all across the U.S. looking to explore the area, purchase goods and services, and receive hospitality. DeWitt will serve as the ride’s final overnight stop before it ends in Clinton on July 31, but in between will be a smattering of small towns hoping to woo riders and entice them to stop for a sample of the local fare.
Lost Nation
The riders will leave Anamosa – RAGBRAI’s penultimate overnight stop – on the morning of July 30 and ride to Oxford Junction, which has been designated as the July 30 “meeting town,” or considered the halfway point. From there the ride will follow Iowa 136 into Lost Nation before turning south on Main Street. This year marks the fourth time RAGBRAI has visited the northern Clinton County town, said mayor Ramon Gilroy.
Lost Nation’s downtown area will be ready to receive the majority of the riders around lunch time, which could be perfect timing for the large food stand being set up by a group of the town’s nonprofits.
“We will have music (from a DJ) and then there are other vendors in town as well,” he said.
Riders can patronize 8-10 vendors in Lost Nation. The large community tent will be serving loose-meat sandwiches, lemonade and pies. The nonprofits there will divide up the proceeds afterwards, Gilroy said.
The riders will leave Lost Nation by heading west on Church Avenue and then turning south out of town on Western Street.
Calamus
From Lost Nation, riders will make their way to Calamus, where – like Lost Nation – the town’s nonprofits are rolling out the red carpet.
“We are ready to showcase our community,” said Calamus city council and Hometown Pride member Lance Goettsch.
They will enter from the north on 170th Avenue, or Davenport Street, and most festivities will take place downtown on Main Street and Second Street.
The Calamus American Legion will serve mixed drinks, the Cal-Wheat Elementary Boosters will serve mini pies, candy bars, juice and fresh fruit, and the fire department will dole out loose-meat sandwiches in the CALCO building. The Iowa Corn Growers will serve sweet corn, the Wheatland Lions will have tacos in a bag, and the Cal-Wheat FFA Alumni will help everyone cool off with lemonade and ice cream, as will the Calamus-Wheatland class of 2023, with water and sport drinks.
Not to be outdone, parents, athletes and coaches with the new Calamus-Wheatland football program will serve pork chops, brats and hot dogs, Goettsch said.
In addition to the nonprofits, a dozen additional vendors will be set up along the route offering side-show games and items to purchase. All will take place while music provided by a DJ pumps from speakers.
The search for volunteers is ongoing in Calamus, which will play host to RAGBRAI riders for the first time in the town’s history, Goettsch said.
“We have several people who were gracious enough to take a day off of work to get and volunteer with us,” Goettsch said. “Each individual vendor will have individual volunteers … (and) when you’re in a small community, it’s very likely you are a member of several of the groups. But if some people could float around, that would help out.”
Calamus-Wheatland Junior Ag volunteered to pick up trash and maintain garbage receptacles as well, Goettsch said.
“That really helps us out because at the end of the day people are going to be really burnt out,” he said.
From Calamus, the riders will head east out of town via 245th Street and bypass Grand Mound before ending up in DeWitt for the overnight stop.
Charlotte/Goose Lake
Once the riders are rested, they’ll leave DeWitt and head out on the shortest leg of their journey.
They’ll leave DeWitt via Humeston Road and snake their way to Charlotte, where vendors will be set up to receive them. Included in the vendor gathering will be a booth selling pies, the proceeds of which will be used to renovate the city’s veterans memorial, said mayor Kelly Snyder.
Homemade pie donations are being accepted. For more information or to donate, call Snyder at (309) 502-1852. She said the city also is in need of volunteers – anyone interested can contact her.
After Charlotte, the riders will continue to follow Iowa 136 into Goose Lake, which will serve as a meeting town, or the day’s halfway point. The bulk of the riders could come through between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Schoon said.
That “meeting town” designation requires the town to offer parking for rider-support vehicles as well as amenities and entertainment to riders, and Schoon said the town will provide them.
The major hub of activity will be around the C-Store and Ascension Lutheran Church that will include a large, shallow pool serving as a swim-up bar.
The town’s nonprofit effort will be headlined by the Northeast Athletic Boosters.
“They are going to be grilling up pork chops, brat patties and some hot dogs,” Schoon said.
The church will provide sweet treats to go alongside the lunch items, and nonprofits have been working together to decide how to split the proceeds, Schoon said.
Like the other pass-through towns, volunteers will be appreciated. Schoon said he’s hoping for about 100 people throughout the day.
“The call has been made,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.