CLINTON — Though the State of Iowa repealed its ban on certain types of fireworks in 2017, many Iowa towns, including Clinton, don't let residents use them inside the city limits.
In 1937, the Iowa legislature banned the sale, possession and use of fireworks statewide (1937 Acts, Chapter 181), effective January 1, 1938. The ban came after two high-profile incidents. According to the State Library of Iowa, a boy in Spencer caused an explosion when he dropped a lit sparkler onto a table of fireworks in Otto Bjornstad's drugstore June 27, 1931. By the time the fire was under control, 25 buildings had been destroyed and 50 more were damaged.
Then on July 4, 1936, a girl in Remsen dropped a sparkler on a pile of gasoline-soaked rags in a garage, destroying 20 businesses and leaving 100 people homeless.
But in 2017, 79 years after the ban went into effect, the Iowa Legislature repealed the ban and passed a law governing the sale, possession and use of fireworks in Iowa (2017 Acts, Chapter 115), effective May 9, 2017. The law allows the sale of consumer fireworks to residents at least 18 years of age and the discharge of fireworks at private residences during certain days and hours.
Consumer fireworks include aerial shell kits and reloadable tubes, chasers, Roman candles, firecrackers and bottle rockets, which were illegal to sell or use in Iowa prior to 2017.
The 2017 law allows the sale and use of consumer-grade fireworks only from June 1 through July 8 and from Dec. 10 through January 3 each year. Sellers must be licensed by the state.
Fireworks may be set off only between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. on these dates, according to State law, but many municipalities limit the use of fireworks in their own jurisdictions.
The Clinton City Council approved a temporary ordinance in May 2017 that allowed the sale of fireworks as set by state law but forbids the use of consumer-grade fireworks in the city.
Complaints of fireworks use in the county rose from less than 90 in 2015 and 2016 to more than 400 in 2017, more than half of those in the city of Clinton. Numbers have declined since then.
"I know they're for sale," Deputy Clinton Police Chief Jim Ballauer said Tuesday. "[But] it's illegal to discharge them."
Police don't drive around looking for violators, but they respond to noise complaints, Ballauer said. Violation of the city ordinance carries a $50 fine.
Police don't always issue citations. "We use our discretion. We let people know it is illegal. They have to cease doing it," said Ballauer.
The Fourth of July is a celebration, and police want people to enjoy themselves, said Ballauer, but people need to be aware of city ordinances.
Many residents have animals who don't like the noise, Ballauer said. And the county is pretty dry right now, creating a possibility of fire from fireworks. "You shoot some of these in the air, and you aren’t sure where they are going to come down," he said. "They are dangerous."
Ballauer suggested that residents watch safe and legal fireworks displays put on by municipalities. Clinton will host a fireworks display by the river following the LumberKings game Sunday.
Camanche banned the use of the fireworks during the first year of the new legislation but, in 2018, approved use of consumer fireworks from 6-11 p.m. July 4.
"Home use of fireworks are allowed on the Fourth of July from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and only on the Fourth of July, Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said Monday.
Since 2017 when the state legislature approved the sale and private use of fireworks in the state, Camanche has tried to accommodate residents. "And it's worked out fine so far," Kida said. Most fireworks stop, like magic, at 11 p.m.
Camanche police receive few fireworks complaints, Police Chief Richard Schmitz said Monday. "We usually get a few. I wouldn’t say it’s overwhelming. Less than a half dozen through the weekend."
Complaints decreased after the Camanche City Council changed its ordinance to allow fireworks during certain hours, Schmitz said. "People are abiding more by that time frame."
From June 1 through the end of July, Camanche police investigated 35 fireworks complaints in 2017, but only 16 in 2018, seven in 2019 and 13 in 2020, Schmitz said.
Locating where the explosions are coming from is often difficult, said Schmitz. People have police scanner applications on their phones and know where police are, he said.
When violators are found, they don't always receive citations. As with traffic stops, "It's up to the officer how they handle it," said Schmitz.
Officers consider the time of night and whether the violators have been warned before, Schmitz said.
Violators react differently when confronted by police. "Intoxication sometimes plays into it," said Schmitz.
"Every situation is different. That's what leads to the officer's discretion. It all depends on the reaction we get, the cooperation we get."
