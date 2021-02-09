CLINTON — Clinton County has given over 3,700 first dose vaccinations, County Health Manager Michele Cullen said Monday.
Cullen said that 3,742 individuals have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Over 900 have completed their vaccination series.
The county is now on tier one of phase 1B, which includes individuals 65 years old and older. The county will receive about 800 doses this week, with about 50% going to individuals 65 years old and above, Cullen said.
"Last week was quite a frustrating week as the other providers were working on getting their process down," Cullen said. "We know that this is all new to a lot of people," she said.
"We are fortunate that we've done a lot of flu clinics through the years and have done mass clinics for a while. But working with the pharmacies and even Mercy and getting their process. By the end of the week though the numbers were steady. They were having people steadily come in," Cullen said.
The State of Iowa asks that a county have 80% of vaccinations in the arm by the time new allocations arrive, Cullen said. The State will be looking at the numbers, Cullen said.
The State promised the county three steady allocations for the next three weeks, Cullen said. This enables the county to plan.
"I feel that we just need to keep communicating to the 65 and above that they will get their chance," Cullen said. "They need to be patient. The allocations are slow but they are coming in."
Cullen hopes the county can complete tier one of phase 1B in the next couple weeks, she said. The county is finishing vaccinations for law enforcement, fire personnel and Department of Human Services social workers, and will start vaccinating school staff this week, Cullen said.
If the county gets to a point that it believes it's getting enough vaccines, it can do a couple larger clinics, Cullen said.
Cullen mentioned that Gov. Kim Reynolds is taking away many of the mitigation methods enacted in a previous proclamation. Reynolds is still asking people to consider the risk of what they are doing and to be safe, Cullen said. The change does not really affect the schools, she said.
"When we deal with the school, we look at contact tracing and if there's positive cases," Cullen said. "And so our [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and Iowa Department of Public Health guidance for that contact tracing and that close contact have not changed."
County Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. does not support changing the county's current policy, which requires mask usage in public buildings, he said.
Supervisor Chairman Tom Determann doesn't have any plan to change anything right now either as far as mass usage in county buildings, he said.
Reynolds gave local control to allow the county or businesses to make decisions about what they think is right for their entity or business, Supervisor Dan Srp said.
