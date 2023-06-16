CLINTON — The Clinton Hometown Pride committee has selected seven individuals to be inducted into the third class of the Clinton County Walk of Fame.
Nominations for the Walk of Fame were accepted from January through March 1 with final selections made on March 31.
Individuals could be nominated in on or more of the following categories: Professional Achievement, Fine Arts, Military, Athletics, and Humanitarian Acts. Evaluation of the nominees was conducted by members of the Nomination Committee with selection criteria including nominees’ achievements, impact on Clinton, and their ties to Clinton County.
Inductees include LaMetta Wynn (Professional Achievement & Humanitarian Acts), Patricia Henricksen (Humanitarian Acts), John “Spider” Christiansen (Humanitarian Acts), Donald Kent (Military Service and Humanitarian Acts), Robert Boock (Humanitarian Acts), Lillian Russell (Professional Achievement), and W. J. Young (Professional Achievement).
The Clinton County Walk of Fame project was created by the Clinton Hometown Pride Committee to offer both residents and visitors an interesting and innovative way to showcase and appreciate the many historic individuals who planted their roots in Clinton County.
The Committee also hopes that the Walk of Fame will be inspirational, encouraging others to make a difference and to shed a positive light on Clinton County through their achievements. The induction ceremony for the Clinton County Walk of Fame will be Sept. 24, 2023 at the Eagle Point Lodge from 4-7 p.m.
About the Inductees
LaMetta Wynn, Professional Achievement & Humanitarian Acts
There is a LaMetta Wynn era for Clinton. As Iowa’s first Black female mayor, LaMetta was a connector and a force whose 12 years as mayor drove in millions of dollars in improvements and set up Clinton for progress. Her story starts in Galena in 1933. In 1955, she came to Clinton with her sister to work as a nurse. LaMetta had ten kids and worked as a nurse while serving on the Clinton School Board. In 1995, she was elected mayor of Clinton. LaMetta served on three state committees: Vision Iowa Board, Commission on the Statue of African-Americans, and Iowa State Board of Education. LaMetta’s era is one defined by service, mentorship, dedication, and positive impact.
Patricia Henricksen, Humanitarian Acts
DeWitt, Iowa, has benefited from the tireless service of Patricia Henricksen. Pat started as an educator, teaching at different grade levels before becoming an administrator in the Central DeWitt Community Schools, where she retired in 2005.
After retirement Pat helped found the Central Education Foundation, providing grants for programs and equipment within the district. She introduced the Dolly Parton Imagination library to Clinton County, providing thousands of young children with books before they reach preschool. From 2005 to 2021 Pat served as the Executive Director of the Lincoln Way Community Foundation. Under her leadership, the Foundation was able to fund many projects throughout DeWitt and the surrounding communities, including splash pads, ball parks, local fire departments, and food pantries. Even in retirement Pat continues to work tirelessly for the people of DeWitt and Clinton County.
John “Spider” Christiansen, Humanitarian Acts
John Christiansen, known to all as Spider, is a cornerstone of the Clinton Special Olympics. Born in 1932, Spider started volunteering with the Special Olympics in the late 1980s. In 2002 Spider took leadership of the program. Under Spider’s leadership, the Special Olympics has had athletes in swimming, track and field, basketball, weight lifting, and bowling. Athletes of all ages have benefited from Spider’s leadership and friendship, getting rides, taking phone calls, and meeting for lunch. Spider has also been an avid bowler, and has an award named after him in the Clinton Bowling Association. At 90, Spider has had to retire from his leadership role in the Special Olympics, but continues to volunteer, advocate, and bowl.
Donald Kent, Military Service & Humanitarian Acts
Born in 1923, During World War II, Don Kent flew over 100 missions in the jungles of Burma in a P-47 Thunderbolt. Like so many from the Greatest Generation, Don came back ready to serve his community. Settling in Grand Mound, Don served as school board treasurer and lead fundraiser and energy behind Grand Mound Community Center, Grand Mound Community Impact Fund, United Methodist Church, and the historic pump house museum. Don was an accountant by day and a train enthusiast by day! In 2022, Don donated his facsimile railroad depot and model railroad to Grand Mound. He is active in the Grand Mound Hometown Pride.
Robert Boock, Humanitarian Acts
Lifelong Wheatland resident and farmer Robert “Bob” Boock, has been instrumental in promoting conservation and wildlife restoration in Clinton County and across Iowa. He dedicated his life to community natural resource efforts. Along with promoting the conservation of natural areas on his own farm, he worked with the Iowa DNR and Clinton County Conservation to reintroduce swans to the area wetlands. Trumpeter swans had died out in Iowa in the late 1800s. Through Bob and other’s efforts, today over 400 swans are living in Iowa, including many raised by Bob himself. He was awarded the Iowa Governor’s Volunteer Award and Northwest Iowa Wildlife Farmer of the Year by the Iowa DNR.
Lillian Russell, Professional Achievement
Lillian Russell has been called Clinton’s Most Famous Citizen. Born in Clinton in 1861, Russell was raised in Chicago, beginning an acting career in 1877. She performed in theatre productions across the country, returning to Clinton in productions of An American Beauty in 1896, and Wildfire in 1906. Outside of acting, she was a member of the women’s suffrage movement, and worked as a recruiter for the Marine Corps during World War I. President Warren G. Harding sent her to Europe to investigate the rise in immigration. On the trip home she received an injury that would ultimately take her life. In 1940 the movie Lillian Russell held its premier in Clinton. To this day, the stage at the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre is named for Russell.
W.J. Young, Professional Achievement
While the lumber era has its many roots in Clinton, only one family can say they still have a presence in Clinton. WJ Young, an Irish immigrant, came to American in 1846 as a 19-year-old boy. Working for eastern money, WJ Young moved their sawmill to Clinton in 1860. This was the right move, and WJ Young would become owner, become a millionaire, and claim to own the largest sawmill in operation on the American continent. While the scale of his operation could be exaggerated, his impact on the national lumber industry cannot be. He established with Weyerhaeuser, Lamb, and Joyce the Mississippi River Logging Company, which would rule the Northwoods.
Locally, WJ Young established many businesses that helped Clinton grow. None more so than Clinton National Bank which his family still owns. His family also owned the Clinton Herald for many years. WJ Young helped build many of the churches that still stand today. While his sawmills are long gone, his family and his contribution to Clinton’s economic and civic life still reverberate.
