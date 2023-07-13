CLIVE — A Clinton County woman has won a $20,000 lottery prize.
Jeneice Stiebel of Camanche won the 11th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$20,000 Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Kwik Star, 803 Seventh Ave. in Camanche, and claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
The $20,000 Crossword game is a $2 scratch game that features 34 top prizes of $20,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.46. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
