CLIVE — A Clinton County woman has won a $50,000 lottery prize.
Amber Widener, of Camanche, won the first top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s new “$50,000 Super Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Kwik Star, 2321 Lincoln Way in Clinton, and claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
The $50,000 Super Crossword is a $5 scratch game that features 105 top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.26. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
