CLINTON — The cost of keeping 911 communications updated throughout the county may be more than taxpayers are willing to spend.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has wrestled with a solution to the communications problems brought into focus by the derecho in August. The storm damaged the KROS tower, which Clinton County was leasing for emergency services communications.
Selling bonds to pay for new communications equipment could raise property taxes more than 25 cents per $1,000, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker told the Supervisors on Monday.
Even before the derecho, Communications Manager Eric Dau planned to replace the tower at Eagle Point Park, which Dau thinks has been in service since the 1950s.
Dau told county Supervisors in October that when the KROS tower went down in August, county officials asked the state for assistance to provide radio coverage. The county had a temporary solution in place within two hours.
The state offered radios that would connect Clinton County to the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System, which state law enforcement agencies use.
Motorola, which built the system for the state, offered to loan radios to the Clinton Police Department and Clinton Fire Department for six months, Dau said, after which the county has the option to purchase the radios at a discounted rate.
Last week, Dau told the Supervisors that Motorola estimated the total costs to upgrade the system at over $5.4 million.
Some of the installation costs – those for the police and fire departments – have already been quoted, billed or paid for as of the last billing cycle, Dau said last week.
Board Chairman Dan Srp said the project has been put in motion; the county is already committed. Now the county has to decide the scale and scope of the project and finalize details.
If the county had not received assistance from Motorola and the response from the Iowa State Interoperable Communications System to get supplemental power, the county would not have an active system right now, Srp said last week.
The county’s bond agents estimated that bonds for $5.5 million over seven years would increase property taxes about 25 cents per $1,000 of valuation, said Van Lancker.
The same amount over 5 years increased the tax levy 34.5 cents per $1,000.
The numbers are based on an interest rate of about 2%, Van Lancker said. “I’m being told our interest rates are still very good for those things.”
While investigating the replacement cost of equipment, the county created a plan to replace it periodically to keep everything up to date. Taking advice from Dau and from Motorola, the county looked at replacing portable radios every 10 years and mobiles and repeaters every 15.
“What we’d hoped to do was to be able to create a schedule where we could start replacing these chunks at a time,” Van Lancker said. He’d hoped the county could save a little money each year toward the replacement costs so it wouldn’t have to bond, but the cost is too great.
“I don’t see how we can possibly do that,” Van Lancker said. Replacing 25% of the radios in seven years and 25% each of the following three years, anticipating a 10% price increase, would cost the county $695,000 a year for four years.
The county can’t save that much cash, Van Lancker said.
In the following years, the county would have to replace the mobiles and repeaters at almost $500,000, Van Lancker said.
If the county commits to the replacement schedule, it will pay out $3 million for the portable radios after 10 years, and another $2.2 million five years later for mobiles and repeaters.
If the county bonds to pay for the equipment, the county would be in a state of constant debt levy, Van Lancker said.
Motorola representative Brian Flynn said he doesn’t know of any county that looks at bonding every seven to 10 years. They put in the necessary infrastructure, and upgrade as replacement cars or trucks are needed or when something stops working.
At no time is the whole fleet going to stop working, Flynn said. “I feel very comfortable with the window you’re looking at.”
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. noted that the 911 fund contains $580,000. Most is already committed, but part of it is typically used to purchase equipment.
Radios aren’t the only equipment to come out of it, Dau said. He said it might be time to go back to making each jurisdiction pay for its own radios, though for some jurisdictions, “that would be a very huge ask.”
The reason the county is considering paying for the equipment is that some agencies can’t afford it, Van Lancker said. Some had trouble paying for $1,200 radios currently in use.
“We wanted to make sure that they were using good equipment,” said Dau. “Some were buying cheap because that’s what they could afford. That’s why they are doing this.”
Putting the burden for new equipment on county fire departments is not a good solution, said Srp. “The budget simply will not be there.”
The E911 Board is made up of mayors of the cities in the county, Srp said. “They all supported moving forward in this way. ... Those decisions were all made for a very good reason at the time. Now we’re trying to figure out how to navigate it financially.”
The county could easily take $500,000 out of the supplemental budget to pay for the tower, Van Lancker said. That would reduce the bond to roughly $5 million.
But the county doesn’t have enough money to cover replacement of equipment every 10 and 15 years. “We won’t have enough to cover down the road either,” Van Lancker said.
“I don’t have any problem with buying the radios,” said Supervisor Tom Determann, “but ... locals should have some skin in the game.”
“In the current model, installation is not included,” said Van Lancker. “That would be the local buy-in.”
Another funding option is to increase the supplemental tax levy – which has no cap – high enough to amass a surplus for the 911 budget to pay for the replacement equipment on a regular basis, Van Lancker said. The county could bond less in that case.
There is nothing about financing this project that people are going to like, said Srp. Financing this project is a long-term commitment. It’s difficult for county officials to feel good about committing the money to it even if it’s the right thing to do.
Van Lancker asked for a commitment from the Supervisors on Monday so the county could get the discount from Motorola. After that, they could discuss bonding. Typically, bonds sell better early in the year. January is best. If the Supervisors acted Monday, it might be possible to sell bonds in mid-January, Van Lancker said.
But the Supervisors declined to make a decision Monday, asking instead for more time to consider their options.
“We’ve committed at this point,” said Srp. If the county doesn’t continue down this path, it has a potential for a lapse in service, he said.
“If we try to go back on the old system and have a hybrid, we’re going to have a communication lapse,” Irwin said.
“We’re already experiencing some of that,” said Dau. Clinton police have problems communicating with Fulton, Illinois and Camanche at times because of differences in the new and old systems.
To keep this situation permanently would be a nightmare, said Dau.
“I think at this point we have to commit to replacement,” said Determann. The Supervisors don’t have to commit to a replacement schedule, he said, but replacement of equipment will become a perpetual budget issue.
“I’m not ready to commit,” said Irwin. “I would like to have a conversation with the 911 board … so they have an understanding what our thought process is.
“This will fall back to the county because we have the biggest pockets,” said Irwin.
“I feel very strongly that the commitment was made before it got to our desk,” said Srp. The county faced an emergency – the derecho – and this is the result.
“But the number has grown,” said Irwin. Initial estimates for a new system were $2.6 to $3.1 million, he said.
“The way these numbers have escalated on us, that’s going to happen again,” said Srp. He hopes the projections the auditor presented are on the high side. “We’re now at a significantly bigger number than what we started with.”
Irwin asked Van Lancker to send updated numbers to the E911 Board so it can see why the Supervisors are struggling to make a decision.
“This impact… is huge. it’s absolutely huge. I just want people to understand we’re not taking this lightly,” said Irwin. The county needs a 911 emergency system, but that’s a lot of taxpayer dollars, he said.
