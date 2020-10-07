Every year, National 4-H Week, which is being celebrated this week, sees millions of youths, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H.
The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, Opportunity4All, is a campaign that was created by National 4-H Council to rally support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America.
4-H believes that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youths, families and communities across the country. 4-H members believe every child should have an equal opportunity to succeed and that every child should have the skills they need to make a difference in the world.
Clinton County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year with 4-H Fire Up at Grace Camp, a photo challenge on Facebook, and a pumpkin scavenger hunt. Each of the 13 4-H Clubs and five Clover Kids Clubs also will celebrate in their own ways.
“The statistic that youth in 4-H are four times more likely to give back to their communities is certainly true in Clinton County,” said Amanda Rau, County Youth/4-H Coordinator. “Members across the county help to improve city parks, celebrate member achievements, and host community events in their townships.”
In Clinton County, more than 400 youths and 50 volunteers are involved in 4H. Kindergarten through third grade members learn about literacy and STEM while making new friends. Meanwhile fourth through 12th grade members in 4-H learn about agriculture, woodworking, photography, healthy living, and so much more. No matter what a youth is interested in, there is something for them in 4-H.
One of the most anticipated events of National 4-H Week every year is the 4-H STEM Challenge, formerly known as National Youth Science Day. The theme of this year’s event is Mars Base Camp. Developed by Google and Virginia Cooperative Extension, Mars Base Camp is a collection of activities that teaches kids ages 8 to 14 STEM skills, including mechanical engineering, physics, computer science and agriculture. Parents and teachers can check out this kit by emailing clinton4h@iastate.edu.
To learn more about how you can get involved, visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/clinton/4h
