CLINTON — As of Monday, Clinton County has reported 503 total cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began, a number that is up 45 cases from Saturday.
Of the total number, 318 are active and 185 have recovered. Clinton County has reported four deaths. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 67 Clinton County residents were tested Sunday. Nineteen tested positive, which means Sunday’s positivity rate stood at 28.4%.
Clinton County’s positivity rate over the past 14 days has averaged 16.1%, the fourth highest 14-day average positivity rate in the state when compared to Iowa’s other counties. Humbolt County has the highest at 23.1%, followed by Wright County at 19%, Lucas County at 17.1% and then Clinton County.
The Iowa Department of Public Health and Clinton County Public Health over the weekend also announced that three cases of COVID-19 had been identified at Eagle Point Nursing Home, a long-term care facility in Clinton County.
The nursing home has notified residents and their families, the county said. The affected residents are in isolation in accordance with IDPH guidelines. According to IDPH, an outbreak occurs when three or more cases of COVID-19 are identified among residents of a facility.
The Clinton County Health Department said residents should wash their hands frequently, practice social distancing, wear a mask when social distancing is not possible and stay home if ill.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, including an interactive map with county, regional and long-term care outbreak information, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.