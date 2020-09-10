CLINTON — Clinton County was turned down for Federal Emergency Management Agency individual assistance last week, Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness confirmed Wednesday.
Kness confirmed the county was turned down for individual assistance for the effects from the derecho storm. Kness has not received an answer from state or federal officials on what metric is used to award or deny individual assistance for a disaster, he said.
Kness said an early copy of the county’s damages was submitted to FEMA rather than a later copy or damages with more detail and many more entries. There were 34 entries in the initial damages submitted. The county now has 99 entries, Kness said.
“I am working with the state to resubmit that information to FEMA,” Kness said. “I do believe absent the metrics of how they award these or deny them that we should be awarded the individual assistance.“
The last time Clinton County had individual assistance in 2008, FEMA and state officials came out with a joint disaster assessment, with Kness doing damage assessments, Kness said. This time, they sent one person while the county was still doing life safety tasks in the first week, Kness added.
“We were not able to give the damage assessment its proper due at that time,” Kness said. “And then everything else has been remote by state FEMA in those terms since. So I’ve also encouraged state FEMA to put some skin in the game. Help us do this assessment.”
Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Tom Determann asked if the county needs to check with congressional officials to look into the issue. He noted the need for the assistance, suggesting the county contact U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and U.S. Congressman Dave Loebsack.
Supervisors Board Chairman Dan Srp noted the mayors on the Emergency Management Commission are committed to partnering in that effort.
