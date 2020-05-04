CLINTON — Sometimes in life, we face tragedies and adversities at a young age. That is the story of McKenzley Darsidan.
When McKenzley was just a little girl, she lost her little brother before he turned five years old. And, she had to deal with the death of her mother. Going through life facing tragedies and obstacles along the way, McKenzley had the support of her grandparents.
Fast-forwarding years later, McKenzley and her high school sweetheart, Donivan Sirna, planned their wedding. Things were going great until the coronavirus pandemic came along.
Again, McKenzley found herself facing adversity. This time, the wedding that she planned for 250 guests was going to have to downsize to 10 or fewer people to comply with the social distancing rules.
Knowing how important this was to her granddaughter, Shirley Darsidan sprang into action and found a way to honor the newlyweds.
“She was looking forward to this special wedding,” Shirley said. “It’s been not quite what we wanted, but you gotta adapt to what it is. So, we planned a surprise car parade.”
The parade formed in front of St. John Lutheran Church in Clinton.
After Saturday’s wedding ceremony, McKenzley and Donivan walked outside, and awaiting them were friends and family members honking their horns in celebration. The newlyweds took a ride in a classic red 1957 Ford Galaxie 500, one of Donivan’s favorite cars.
“It was really surprising,” McKenzley said in a television interview. “I kind of expected that there might be people outside, but I wasn’t expecting the ride and being able to drive around town That was really awesome.”
That was not the only surprise for McKenzley. Her husband arranged for their first dance as husband and wife to be in the parking lot for everyone to see.
The newlyweds joined the car parade through the City of Clinton. McKenzley’s grandmother estimated that 35 cars took part, stopping by family’s and friend’s houses along the way before making its final stop where Donivan had proposed to McKenzley.
In a television interview, Donivan explained how he proposed to his high school sweetheart.
“We just went for one of our normal walks we were on, and then we just stopped at the bench,” Donivan said. “And we were talking for a bit, and I just asked.”
McKenzley was overjoyed that she could have her dream wedding despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Before Saturday’s wedding, Clinton County was one of 77 counties that opened back up. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds loosened restrictions on church and religious gatherings which allowed more people inside the church for McKenzley’s wedding.
She admitted things turned out just the way they were supposed to.
“Even having to postpone the reception and stuff,” McKenzley said, “I think it was even better than what we could’ve planned originally. I think it’s perfect.”
