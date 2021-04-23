DES MOINES — Michelle Savochka and Sydney Cole, both of Clinton, claimed a $10,000 prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game, according to an Iowa Lottery press release.
They purchased their winning ticket at Kwik Star, 911 S. 14th St. in Clinton, and claimed their prize Wednesday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
The $100,000 Mega Crossword is a $10 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.30 and 38 top prizes of $100,000. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
