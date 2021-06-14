CLINTON — Two Clinton men were airlifted to an Iowa City hospital after a multi-vehicle collision Saturday in Clinton.
Timothy A. Daniels, 53, and Joseph W. Kilburg, 52, were transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after the three-vehicle crash at 25th Avenue North and North Second Street in Clinton. Racheal M. Bergeron, 37, of Clinton, was transported by city ambulance to MercyOne Clinton.
According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, Daniels was driving a motorcycle west on 25th Avenue North and failed to yield the right of way to Bergeron, who was traveling south on North Second Street, and the two vehicles collided.
Bergeron's vehicle continued south and collided with a 1999 Dodge Durango. While that vehicle was unoccupied, Kilburg was working underneath the vehicle.
Daniels' 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle and Bergeron's 2008 Jeep Liberty were removed from the scene by Classic Body Works. The 1999 Dodge Durango was not towed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.