Clinton's curfew that was put in place prior to Tuesday's protest has been lifted, city officials announced late this morning.
MORRISON [mdash] JOAN M. HEUSINKVELD, 87, of Morrison, IL, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Resthave Home in Morrison, IL. There will be private family services. The Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Joan was born May 4, 1933, in Fulton, IL, to Dona…
David J. Pothof, age 26 of Clinton, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Mercy One. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
