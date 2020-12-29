CLINTON — The City of Clinton declared a snow emergency Tuesday in advance of a winter storm set to hit the area after noon.
The snow emergency will be in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, the City said.
During snow emergencies, calendar parking will be in effect except on streets designated as snow routes. No parking is permitted on snow routes during snow emergencies.
During snow emergencies, parking is allowed only on the even-numbered side of a street on even calendar dates and on the odd-numbered side of a street on odd calendar dates. Parking is still prohibited where it is normally prohibited.
Vehicles must be removed from city streets by 6 p.m. Tuesday, the City said. Clinton police will ticket or tow vehicles in violation of the order. The fine for a violation is $15.00.
According to a press release from the city, crews may be able to clear only one path if vehicles have not been removed from streets. With the amount of snow and ice predicted, city crews may not be able to go back to streets later.
Snow routes will be cleared before city street crews begin to clear residential areas, the City said.
Contact the Public Works Office with any questions. Call 563-242-2144, choose option 3 and choose option 3 again.
