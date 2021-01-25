CLINTON — The city of Clinton has declared a snow emergency to be in effect from 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 until 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
If vehicles have not been removed by 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 - the Clinton Police Department will enforce the ticket and/or towing process.
City officials are asking residents to remove all vehicles from the streets, if possible. Crews may only be able to clear one path if vehicles have not been removed. With the amount of snow and ice anticipated, the crew may not be able to go back again later.
Calendar parking is now in effect. Whenever there is a snow emergency, calendar parking automatically goes into effect.
City officials said all snow routes will be cleared before crews begin to clear residential areas.
Solid waste and recycling collection will be postponed one day starting on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tuesday will be picked up on Wednesday, Wednesday will be picked up on Thursday and so on.
Contact the Public Works Office at 242-2144 option 3, option 3, with any questions on this matter.
