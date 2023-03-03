DES MOINES — Representatives of Clinton County met with state legislators in Des Moines on Wednesday and Thursday for this year’s “Clinton County Day.”
“It went really well,” Grow Clinton President and CEO Andy Sokolovich says. “We had some really good delegation. We had some great meetings.”
Sokolovich was joined by, among others, Clinton County Supervisors Jim Irwin, Erin George, and Dan Srp as well as Clinton County Treasurer Dustin Johnson, DeWitt City Administrator Steve Linder, and Angela Rheingans of the DeWitt Chamber and Development Company. Representing education was Central DeWitt Community School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Peterson.
They met first with Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, subsequently having the opportunity to meet also with Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, Iowa Senate President Amy Sinclair, and Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.
“We kind of flipped the script a little bit this year,” Sokolovich says. “I think a lot of times, we as a delegation go to Des Moines and share with our legislators all the things that we’re concerned about or that we’re happy about and appreciative of, but not often do we sit down and actually ask them what their opinions are.”
The group of Clinton County representatives sought the legislators’ expectations from the passing of certain legislation into law, but voiced their concerns as well to be taken into consideration.
Legislation currently in both chambers involves the reform of property taxes which, Sokolovich says, may impact both the municipalities' and the county’s ability to generate sufficient revenue to support basic services.
During the group’s final meeting at the capital with Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority Director Debbie Durham, they expressed appreciation regarding a currently in-progress multi-residential housing project in DeWitt. The group also explained to her the importance of honoring workforce housing tax credits that the developer of a multi-residential project in Clinton is pursuing through the Iowa Finance Authority.
“I am working on a large capital investment out at the Lincolnway Industrial Rail and Air Park in partnership with the City of Clinton,” Sokolovich says, “so we shared with her some of the progress that we’d make on recruiting and development, which will result in approximately $200 million in capital investment and 150 high-quality jobs.”
Though the representatives of Clinton County have since returned from the capital, Sokolovich says hired lobbyist Matt Edie and his partner Kate Walton keep them informed.
“We never know what’s going to happen next,” Sokolovich says. “That’s why we have to stay as tuned in to what’s going on in Des Moines as possible, because everything that happens there within the capital ultimately will have a trickle-down effect on our communities in Clinton County, so it’s important that we keep our finger on the pulse.”
