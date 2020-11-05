CLINTON — After discussion among area superintendents and officials at Eastern Iowa Community College, potential locations for a proposed career technical education center have been narrowed to three.
The three location possibilities are:
• In Clinton near the current Clinton Community College.
• In the Lincolnway Air and Rail Park along U.S. 30 near the Clinton Regional Airport in Low Moor.
• In DeWitt’s Crossroads Industrial Park along U.S. 30, east of Car Freshner.
The proposed campus would offer high school students, college students, and adults a locale to shore up their certifications or obtain degrees and new employable skills.
Superintendents for Bellevue, Maquoketa, Easton Valley, Calamus-Wheatland, Central DeWitt, Northeast, Camanche and Clinton are involved in the planning.
A bond referendum vote would be needed to fund the CTE project. That referendum is being organized now; Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly said he expects the measure to be put on a ballot in March. The vote would include the campus in Clinton County in addition to projects taking place in other areas of EICC’s footprint, including Scott, Muscatine and Louisa counties.
Before that vote takes place, details need to be hammered out. Superintendents are taking into consideration the needs of their students.
“We as superintendents have been adamant we didn’t want it near CCC,” said Central DeWitt Superintendent Dan Peterson.
The project has been labeled a joint project between schools in both Clinton and Jackson counties.
Both Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer and Maquoketa Superintendent Chris Hoover say they would support building the center in Clinton County. But, they also are advocating for an investment — most likely through that same proposed March bond referendum — for enhancements to the CCC campus already in place in Maquoketa.
“This would also open up avenues for the other Jackson County school districts,” Hoover said.
“The distance is a challenge,” Meyer said.
A one-way drive from Bellevue to the proposed site in Low Moor is between 46 and 54 minutes depending on the route. The drive to DeWitt via U.S. 61 is 43 minutes.
“To have our kids drive, or ride a bus, there — that’s two hours a day on the road. I’m not in favor of putting our kids on the road for that long.”
Meyer ensured he believes the center is still “good for Eastern Iowa. The state of Iowa and its economic situation require people with training, and we need to have opportunities for students to get training. To say our kids are going to drive to Clinton (County) every day or every other day is not realistic in my mind, but we also need to have a program like that developed because it will still help out Jackson County.”
He said Bellevue students rarely drive to the Northeast Iowa Community College location in Peosta, or to the campus in downtown Dubuque. Bellevue public school system has recently implemented several programs in house that can help students gain college credits or certifications before graduation, including welding and electrical classes.
Closer to the proposed locations, Northeast’s superintendent Neil Gray said once location planning began, the discussion became “uncomfortable.”
“It’s becoming political because now people are saying ‘if it’s going to be there, then my board is probably going to be less willing to send kids that far.’” he said.
Gray said Northeast is in a good place geographically to take advantage of all the locations. However, he said the rail park location makes the most sense based on its location to the most students.
“The key players, in my opinion, are the schools with more kids. And that’s Clinton,” he said. “But the CCC board has final say. …In my personal opinion, it makes more sense to advocate for the rail park for us. If I was CCC, I would want it on the four-lane there.
“But I also have empathy for the Cal-Wheats of the world, for which (the CTE center) would be 15 minutes farther than if it was in DeWitt,” Gray said.
Lonnie Luepker, Calamus-Wheatland superintendent, said his district supports a neutral site rather than the CCC campus.
“Obviously the closer the better for us,” he said. “It is good to see the process continue to move forward and our district continues to support a neutral site.”
Gray also believes that the main player in the bond vote would be Scott County, which is the most populous county in EICC’s district, by far.
“The reality is, if it passes in Scott County, that county will carry everyone else,” he said.
Building in DeWitt’s backyard?
For a while, Peterson said it seemed like EICC had decided on the rail park as being the best spot; he contemplated jumping on board with that.
“The writing was kind of on the wall that the neutral site was going to be the rail park,” Peterson said. “I had to make a decision to go that route or push (for DeWitt) again. I didn’t want to concede without pushing them to see what we have to offer (in DeWitt).”
Peterson met with Kelly, DeWitt Chamber and Development Co. Executive Director Angela Rheingans, and EICC Chancellor Don Doucette recently.
The representatives from DeWitt pitched the benefits of building the location in DeWitt, including its proximity to 24 employers in the Crossroads Industrial Park and its relative central location to area high schools — including North Scott.
Rheingans, who is also a member of the Central DeWitt School Board, discussed the possibility of extending Industrial Street farther east to connect with 300th Avenue. She said the extension, which is currently being explored by DeWitt city officials, would create another entrance point from U.S. 30.
The group also traveled to the location and stood with light snow falling around them, Rheingans said. She wanted to woo the decision makers.
“I feel strongly this is a win for Clinton County, for our students, and current and future business,” she said. “I am excited that our community college wants to do this. We want it in DeWitt, but if it’s not, we have a chance to get our pitch out there and advocate for it. I can confidently say I would support the academy moving forward.”
Rheingans said she expects EICC to announce a location by the end of the year.
Early design
For three years, educators, superintendents and representatives from EICC have discussed the center’s possibilities.
Cost estimates range between $7 million and $11 million, and programs offered would include:
• Advanced manufacturing and welding
• Architecture and construction
• Automotive technology and diesel mechanics
• Health services including nursing, EMT and medical assistant
• Human services including culinary arts and hospital management
• Computer science
• Engineering technology — both electrical and robotics
• Transportation, distribution and logistics.
The look of the building, being so close to the highway, is something Rheingans said is mightily important.
“Those type of things matter,” she said. “When you’re driving past on the highway and you see a building that has architectural features that attract your attention, it doesn’t just look like another building in the industrial park. It makes you take notice of what it is. Those things matter, but generally they cost more.”
