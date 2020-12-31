Dismissed
• One count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against D’Amari D. Douglas, 21, 423 Fourth Ave. South, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order of dismissal Dec. 22. The order says evidence critical to the prosecution was suppressed or ruled inadmissible. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Robin Strausser filed a motion to dismiss Dec. 22. Douglas was accused Sept. 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor, against Jeffrey D. Johnson Jr., 21, 758 Ninth Ave. South, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order to dismiss Dec. 23. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss because complaining parties failed to return estimates for damage to their property. They also failed to appear for a bench trial for a co-defendant, resulting in that case being dismissed, the motion says. The phone numbers for the complaining parties are not in service or no longer appear to be valid. Johnson was accused Oct. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Timothy R. Bond, 51, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Dec. 22 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge imposed a $400 fine. Bond was accused October 23, 2019, by the DeWitt Police Department.
• Kareem A. Gray, 40, 321 Second Ave. North, pleaded guilty Dec. 21 to one count of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Dec. 22 that Gray serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 60 days suspended and credit for 30 days served. A $430 fine was suspended. Gray was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Nov. 20 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Trisha J. Leprevost, 31, 222 Fifth Ave. North, lower, pleaded guilty Dec. 23 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Leprevost to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. A $105 fine was imposed. Leprevost was placed on unsupervised probation for six months. She was accused Nov. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Amy R. Smith, 42, 1803 N. Seventh St., pleaded guilty Dec. 22 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $250 fine be imposed. Smith was accused Dec. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Tomi J. Foley, 38, 909 14th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Dec. 23 that Foley serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail. A $855 fine was suspended. Foley also pleaded guilty to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. She was ordered to serve two days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. She was accused July 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Tomi J. Foley, 38, 760 13th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Dec. 23 that Foley serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail. A $855 fine was suspended. Foley was accused Oct. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
