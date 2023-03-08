CLINTON — THE 20th annual Grand Easter Egg Hunt will be April 1 at the bandshell in Clinton’s Riverview Park.
There will be thousands of eggs filled with candy and prizes donated from local merchants and community members.
Children ages 0-3 can meet and greet the Easter Bunny and will receive an Easter bag at 1 p.m.
The first Grand Egg Hunt will start at 1:30 p.m. Ages 4-5 will be first, followed by ages 6-7, and ending with ages 8-10. Parents are not allowed in the hunt area.
The rain date is April 8.
The event is sponsored by the Clinton Kiwanis Club and the Clinton Parks and Recreation Department.
