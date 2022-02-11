CLINTON — Clinton Engineering, a full-service general contractor, has announced that Michael S. Johnson will retire as president on April 1.
Johnson’s retirement will bring a close to 21 years of service to Clinton Engineering and a total of 36 years serving in various leadership roles within the McCarthy-Bush Corporation’s family of companies. Ryan Birney, who had previously served as the Industrial Segment manager at McCarthy Improvement, will be Clinton Engineering’s new president.
Following his 1979 graduation from the University of Notre Dame, Johnson worked for seven years in the Chicago market with Incryco, Inc., as a project manager in that company’s Nuclear Power Plant Post Tensioning and Design-Build Construction divisions.
Johnson joined McCarthy-Bush in 1986 as vice president of McCarthy Building Systems and then vice president of operations at McCarthy Improvement. He became executive vice president at Linwood Mining & Minerals before being promoted to president of Clinton Engineering in January 2001. A 45-year member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Johnson was active in various industry associations, including as a board member and chairman of the Iowa Concrete Paving Association.
Johnson served on a number of boards in Clinton, chairing the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Gateway Area Foundation, and the Clinton Regional Development Corporation.
He has also served on the boards of The Franciscan University and the Mount St. Clare Education Foundation. Additionally, Johnson and his wife of 40 years, Barbara (Bush) Johnson, co-chaired the largest capital campaign in the history of St. Ambrose University, the "Building Our Future" campaign. He has held leadership roles on numerous committees, boards, and capital campaigns in the Quad-City region, including at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and at Assumption High School.
“I was privileged to graduate from the University of Notre Dame with a Civil Engineering degree, although I wasn’t quite sure what to do with it at the time," Johnson said. "Fortunately, I have had an incredible range of work thanks to the diversity of experiences that civil engineering offers: nuclear power plants, roads, highways, airports, buildings, mining, material production, environmental, industrial, bridges, even sewers. It was an honor finishing my career as leader of Clinton Engineering, a fixture in the Gateway area for 95 years that excelled in many of those civil engineering fields.
"Every day, as I drive around the Clinton region, I am proud of the many projects that our company has built, but I am especially proud of the tremendous, hard working, skilled people who did the work. What a great team! And I am so grateful for our long time repeat customers in the region for their trust in us and their loyalty to local businesses.Our front line workers, our leadership team, and our customers have made my job easy and rewarding over these past two decades at Clinton Engineering, as well as during my entire three and a half decades in the McCarthy Bush organization.
“I am thrilled to be handing over the reins to Ryan Birney, a Clinton County native and resident. Interestingly, while Ryan was studying at Milwaukee School of Engineering, he dropped off his resume at Clinton Engineering one Saturday morning in 2008. He ended up at our sister company, McCarthy Improvement Co., and is now back leading Clinton Engineering. What goes around comes around! I am confident that Ryan will bring our company to new heights and lead Clinton Engineering into its second century of service to the Gateway community. The future is bright.”
Prior to his new role, Birney helped advance McCarthy Improvement’s industrial division’s growth strategy. In addition, Birney has over 14 years experience overseeing complex, multi-phase roadway projects across the Midwest to managing local industrial projects from estimation to completion. Shane Hauman has taken over Birney’s responsibilities as industrial segment manager at McCarthy Improvement.
“I’m honored to be selected as the next president of Clinton Engineering,” said Birney. “I thank Mike and McCarthy-Bush Corporation for their confidence in me. I plan to continue Mike’s history of building strong relationships, providing exceptional general contracting services to our clients and leading a diverse team committed to excellence.”
