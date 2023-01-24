CLINTON — The Franciscan Peace Center and Living Peace 365 are sponsoring a screening of the film Pushout, to be followed by a question-and-answer session, at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton. Local law enforcement officers will present facts about trafficking statistics in the Clinton area, as well as regional efforts to arrest traffickers and serve trafficking survivors.
Marsha Thrall, director of Programming for the Franciscan Peace Center explains, “The purpose of this community-wide event is to shed some light on what the landscape of human trafficking looks like in the City of Clinton, Clinton County, and our neighboring communities, while at the same time exploring what some of the systemic problems are that contribute to human trafficking, including sex-trafficking."
Speakers at the event will include Clinton Deputy Police Chief Jim Ballauer; Cpl. Josh Winter, Clinton police detective; and Ellie Lindmark, Braking Traffik survivor advocate.
Ballauer joined the Clinton Police Department as deputy police chief in March 2021. Ballauer is a native of Chicago, where he graduated from St. Rita High School in 1993. He earned a bachelor's degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University in 1997, and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Lewis University in 2007. Ballauer joined the Chicago Police Department in 1998, and during his time in Chicago was promoted to sergeant in 2005, and lieutenant in 2016.
In 2012 he received the Superintendent's Award of Valor. Since his tenure in Clinton began, Ballauer has taken on initiatives that have streamlined and improved the documentation of use of force and traffic pursuits, has been certified in Internal Affairs investigations, instituted a new citizen complaint and compliment system, and has facilitated ongoing training opportunities for members of the Clinton Police Department. He is actively engaged within the Clinton community and serves on the Living Peace 365 committee as well as the Martin Luther King Jr. planning committee.
Winter has been with the Clinton Police Department for six years and is currently assigned to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Winter also works with the Blackhawk Area Task Force, which is a partnership formed between law enforcement agencies in Iowa and Illinois that focuses on targeting the systemic issues that cause human trafficking, including providing victim services while focusing on cracking down on traffickers.
Winter has experience in violent crimes, narcotics, firearms, and human trafficking investigations, and has received intense training in the area of human trafficking and also intelligence training to assist in human trafficking investigations. As part of his commitment to anti-trafficking, Winter works with local, state, and federal agencies in an attempt to thwart human trafficking.
Lindmark holds a bachelor's degree in social work from Luther College in Decorah where her practicum work involved working with domestic violence survivors. She is licensed as a victims' counselor by the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Lindmark is currently a survivor advocate with Braking Traffik and Family Resources, which provides services survivors need, including housing, counseling, medical and court advocacy, while collaborating with law enforcement and other community agencies; training and public awareness around trafficking issues; and safety and well-being of victims.
The event is free and no reservations are required.
The Franciscan Peace Center was established by the Sisters of St. Francis as a means of integrating Franciscan spirituality with the mission of promoting active nonviolence and peacemaking. The Center’s efforts focus on the corporate stands of the Clinton Franciscans on immigration reform, care for Creation, human trafficking, human rights, and income inequality, elimination of the death penalty, and the abolition of nuclear weapons.
The mission of Living Peace 365 is to promote a holistic approach to a peaceful lifestyle through the education, collaboration, and cooperation of individuals, families, and the organizations and agencies of the Clinton community.
