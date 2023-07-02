CLINTON — The Clinton Fire Department is the recipient of a 2022 Assistance to Firefighters Grant in the amount of $47,181.
The grant will provide federal funding for 90% of the cost of three automatic chest compression devices. The remaining 10% of the funding will be provided by the city. The purpose of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program is to protect the health and safety of the public and firefighting personnel against fire and fire-related hazards.
The system is an automatic CPR machine that provides high-quality chest compressions. It is easy to use and can be deployed in a variety of settings, making it ideal for first responders, according to a press release from city officials.
The system consists of a silicone sleeve that is placed over the patient’s chest and a unit that delivers the compressions. Once activated, the device will deliver compressions at a rate of 100 per minute. The machine can be adjusted to deliver either shallow or deep compressions, depending on what is appropriate for the patient’s situation. The devices have been shown to improve survival rates in cardiac arrest.
