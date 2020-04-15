CLINTON — When the City of Clinton faces adversity, its residents and businesses pull together to take on the challenge. The latest example of that is the local Home Depot store reaching out to the Clinton Fire Department and offering to provide supplies to decontaminate their ambulances.
Clinton Fire Chief Joel Atkinson says he is grateful.
“The Home Depot contacted us and said they had a sprayer they wanted to donate to us,” Atkinson said. “So, we can decon our equipment. We have a really good partnership with them, and we appreciate it when they reach out and want to make donations.”
Atkinson says they are very excited to receive the equipment so they can continue making sure their ambulances are clean. He says the sprayer is a paint sprayer that they use to spray chemicals on the surfaces in the ambulances.
He mentioned they take the sprayers and modify them to make sure everything is sprayed down properly. Atkinson says that is their top priority at any time, but especially now during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s very important to us that we decon and clean all of our equipment after every call,” Atkinson said. “Especially with this pandemic going on. We spend 15 to 20 minutes cleaning the ambulances after each run to make sure it is ready for the next call.”
Atkinson says it is vital for them to ensure everything is clean, so they do not spread the virus. His department recently had to assist the Clinton Police Department to decontaminate their offices after Clinton Police Capt. Joe Raaymakers tested positive for COVID-19. He says his department wanted to make sure their brothers in blue were safe.
Atkinson said firefighters went over to the police department and decontaminated a couple of rooms with the spray guns.
“We just tried to make it a safe working environment for them,” he said.
Overall, Atkinson says the goal is to make sure everyone is safe from a virus that is very unpredictable and can be fatal. He mentioned that firefighters are practicing social distancing when they can and are limiting contact as much as possible. He says though it is very difficult for them to do in their work environment, they try their best because the mission is to keep his crew and their families safe.
Additionally, Atkinson says over all the years that he has been a firefighter he has never seen anything like the coronavirus. Nevertheless, he says, his team is prepared for whatever COVID-19 may bring.
“We trained a lot for this type of stuff because of past history,” he said, “but we’ve never seen it to the extent that we’re seeing it this spring.”
