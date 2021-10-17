CLINTON — Two Clinton firefighters will be promoted Nov. 1, the Clinton Fire Department announced Saturday.
Lieutenant Ryan Killean is certified as an Iowa/National Register Paramedic, firefighter 1, firefighter 2, pumper and aerial driver operator, fire instructor and fire officer 1, officials said. He has an Associate Degree in Fire Science from Kirkwood Community College.
Killean was hired by the Clinton Fire Department December 12, 2011,
Engineer Alex Sellnau is certified as an Iowa/National Register Paramedic, firefighter 1, firefighter 2 and pumper and aerial driver operator. Sellnau has an Associate Degree in Fire Science from Kirkwood Community College.
Sellnau was hired by the Clinton Fire Department Feb. 19, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.