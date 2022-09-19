CLINTON – The Clinton Fire Department has been named a recipient of a 2021 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant in the amount of $1.6 million.
The grant, announced by Clinton officials on Monday afternoon, will fully fund the salaries and benefits for six firefighters over three years and will allow the Clinton Fire Department to meet NFPA 1710 standards for adequate staffing.
The purpose of the SAFER Program is to award grants directly to eligible fire departments to assist with staffing and deployment capabilities, and to better respond to emergencies. Using a competitive process that is informed by fire service subject-matter experts, grants are awarded to applicants whose requests best address the priorities of the SAFER Program, according to a press release from the city of Clinton.
SAFER Program applications are reviewed through a multi-phase process. All complete and eligible applications are electronically pre-scored and ranked based on the substance of the application relative to the established funding priorities.
Applications then undergo further evaluation by a peer review panel, composed of individuals from the fire service and volunteer firefighter interest organizations.
A minimum of three peer review panelists evaluate the applications using the narrative statement, answers to general questions, and answers to activity-specific questions. Each application is judged on its own merits against established criteria and is not compared to other applications.
The Clinton Fire Department, in the release, thanked U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, U.S. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion, the Clinton City Council and City Administrator Matt Brooke for their support of the SAFER grant.
