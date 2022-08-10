CLINTON — The International Association of Fire Fighters has collected funds in the community since 1954 as part of the Fill the Boot program for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Clinton Fire Fighters Local 609 is continuing this tradition through its annual program raising funds to support MDA’s vision to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of MDA families.
Firefighters from Clinton Local 609 will hit the streets with boots in hand for their third and final Fill the Boot collection of the year asking pedestrians, motorists, customers, and other passers-by to donate. Be on the lookout for them at the intersections of 13th Avenue North and North Third Street and 13th Avenue North and North Fourth Street from 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Individuals and local businesses can also support the firefighters by donating online at https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/team/10896
The partnership between MDA and IAFF began in 1954 when the IAFF signed a proclamation designating MDA its charity of choice and vowing to continue raising awareness and funds until cures are found.
To date, the nearly seven-decade partnership has raised more than $679 million with involvement from over 300,000 firefighters nationwide. These funds have led in part to over a dozen FDA-approved drugs in as many years for those with neuromuscular disease. Those treatments were created from MDA’s vision to open a new field of medicine and push the boundaries of genetic medicine.
“What the IAFF has done for MDA over the past 68 years is unprecedented,” said Donald S. Wood, president and CEO of MDA. “With the support from our partners at the IAFF, MDA is doing the impossible in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for people living with neuromuscular disease. We have a mission to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives and we will fulfill this mission together, with the IAFF.”
