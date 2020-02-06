CLINTON — Clinton Fire Department personnel responded Wednesday for a structure fire in Clinton.
A press release from CFD says department personnel were dispatched for smoke coming from the roof of 401 S. Fifth St. at 12:13 p.m. Feb. 5. The house is a multi-family dwelling.
The fire was located on the first floor and extended to the second floor. One person was found in the second floor apartment and was assisted out of the house. The individual was transported by Clinton Fire Department to Mercy One.
