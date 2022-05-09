CLINTON — The Clinton Firefighters Local 609 will collect monetary donations to “Fill the Boot” for the MDA Boot Block again this year.
The events support more than 300,000 families nationwide living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 40 related neuromuscular diseases.
The fundraising event will take place at the intersections of 13th Avenue North and North Fourth Street and 13th Avenue North and North Third Street from 8 a.m. to noon on the following dates:
• May 20, (rain date of May 27) – A shift.
• July 1 (rain date of July 8) – B shift.
• Aug. 12 (rain date of Aug. 19) – C shift.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.