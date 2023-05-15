CLINTON -- Clinton Fire Fighters Local 609 will continue a long-standing tradition as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot program raising funds to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Firefighters from Clinton Fire Fighters Local 609 will hit the streets with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers, and other passersby to donate to MDA. Be on the lookout for firefighters at the intersections of 13th Avenue North and Third and Fourth streets June 2 and June 23 from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting.
In 2022, Clinton firefighters raised over $9,000. This year they are hoping to break the $10,000 mark.
Individuals and local businesses can also support the firefighters by donating online at https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=14501#donate
The partnership between MDA and International Association of Fire Fighters began in 1954 when the IAFF signed a proclamation designating MDA its charity of choice and vowing to continue raising awareness and funds until cures are found.
To date, the nearly seven-decade partnership has raised more than $679 million with involvement from over 300,000 fire fighters nationwide. These funds have led in part to over a dozen FDA-approved drugs in as many years for those with neuromuscular disease. Those treatments were created from MDA’s vision to open a new field of medicine and push the boundaries of the medical frontier we call genetic medicine.
“What the IAFF has done for MDA over the past 68 years is unprecedented,” said Donald S. Wood, Ph.D., president and CEO of MDA. “With the support from our partners at the IAFF, MDA is doing the impossible in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for people living with neuromuscular disease. We have a mission to empower the people we serve to life longer, more independent lives and we will fulfill this mission together, with the IAFF.”
