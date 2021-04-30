CLINTON — The Clinton Fire Department has announced two promotions effective Saturday, according to Clinton Building and Neighborhood Services.
Justin Sommers is promoted to lieutenant. Sommers was hired by the Clinton Fire Department in June 2009. He currently is a certified Iowa/National Register Paramedic; Firefighter I; Firefighter II; driver operator, pumper; driver operator, aerial; fire instructor and Fire Officer I. Sommers is a tac-medic with the special response team.
Nicholas Manders is promoted to engineer. Manders was hired by the Clinton Fire Department in March. He is currently a certified Iowa/National Register Paramedic; Firefighter I; Firefighter II; driver operator, pumper and driver operator, aerial.
