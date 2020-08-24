CLINTON — Firefighters brought an early morning fire on Pershing Boulevard under control within 20 minutes, Clinton Fire Department said Monday.
Clinton Fire Department arrived at 2231 Pershing Blvd. shortly after 12:40 a.m. Monday and found smoke coming from the second-floor eaves of a two-story home, CFD said in a press release.
Crews remained on the scene for about an hour before turning the home over to the owner. Assisting on the call were Fulton Fire Department, Clinton Police Department and Alliant Energy.
No injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.