CLINTON — For the first time in three years, the Clinton Franciscans were able to celebrate jubilees together in person and give witness to the lives and service of the congregation’s 2020, 2021, and 2022 jubilarians celebrating 75, 70, 60, and 50 years of religious profession.
Jubilee Mass was held July 16, at Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Clinton with Bishop Thomas Zinkula of the Diocese of Davenport presiding. Seven sisters publicly renewed their vows, including Sister Hilary Mullany, 75 years; Sisters Maria Zeimen, Phyllis Morris, and Marjorie Wisor, 70 years; Sisters Theresa Judge and Anne Martin Phelan, 60 years; and Sister Janice Cebula, 50 years. A luncheon followed at Rastrelli’s Tuscany Special Events Center.
Among the celebrants were the following 2022 jubilarians:
70 years
• Sister Phyllis Morris, a native of Clinton, entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1952. She has ministered in the areas of education, pastoral ministry, and diocesan ministry. Notably, she ministered to the people of Peru, South America, for over 50 years.
Morris has served as a teacher at schools in Illinois, California, and Iowa. She also served two years at the Franciscan Renewal Center in Portland, Oregon.
She was one of four sisters who originally went to Peru in 1965 to open a school. Many years were spent in Chulucanas, Peru — first serving as principal of Santa Cruz School and later as Parish Pastoral Assistant, Director of Catechetics, Pastoral Coordinator, and Finance Coordinator.
She retired from full-time ministry in Peru in 2018. Presently, she enjoys creating ceramic art pieces to promote nonviolence and peacemaking.
• Sister Marjorie Wisor, a native of Goose Lake, entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1952. She has served in the areas of education, pastoral ministry, and social service.
She was a teacher in three Iowa schools and taught French collegiately in Iowa, New York, and Missouri. She served in the area of pastoral ministry in Wisconsin and Kentucky.
While studying in France in the late 1960s, Wisor met the founder of L’Arche, an international federation of homes for people with developmental disabilities. After volunteering with L’Arche in Trosly, France, she worked to establish a L’Arche community in Clinton. The first home opened in 1974 and Wisor served as the director until 1986.
Wisor has also served as a member of the formation team for the Sisters of St. Francis and as Director of the Carondelet Family Literacy Program in St. Louis. She retired from full-time ministry in 2017. Currently, she oversees the library at The Canticle, plays the keyboard, and enjoys networking with the L’Arche Clinton community.
60 Years
• Sister Theresa Judge, a native of rural Elvira, entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1962. She has ministered in the area of education and is currently working in congregational administration. Notably, she served 39 years at Mount St. Clare College and its successors, The Franciscan University (of the Prairies) and Ashford University.
Judge has taught at schools in Iowa and Illinois. While serving at the collegiate level, she held many roles: Resident Director, Tennis Coach, Athletic Director, Dean of Students, English Instructor, and Department Chair.
She retired from education in 2015 but continued to serve on several boards in the local area. She currently volunteers for the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, L’Arche Clinton, Clinton Human Rights Commission, and Clinton YWCA Racial Justice Committee.
Judge was appointed to the position of General Secretary for the congregation in 2021, where she assists the president with official correspondence and is responsible for preserving all deeds, documents, and the seal of the congregation.
• Sister Anne Martin Phelan, native of Mingo, entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1962. She has worked in the areas of education, development, and congregational leadership.
Phelan has been a teacher or principal at schools in Illinois, Iowa, and in Freeport, Grand Bahama. She worked in the development office for the congregation for 16 years. Answering the call to congregational leadership, she has served terms as Councilor, Vice President, and President.
She moved to Illinois in 2016 and volunteered at Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr. School for Exceptional Children in Tinley Park for two years. She currently ministers as the Religious Education Coordinator at St. Cajetan Parish in Chicago and serves as the coordinator of the Sojourner Relationship and Associate Partnership programs for the Sisters of St. Francis.
