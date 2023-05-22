CLINTON — Eartha Davis, U.S. Air Force veteran, current Clinton city councilwoman and ordained minister serving the Christian Baptist community, will be this year’s speaker at the annual Clinton-Fulton Memorial Day Honor Service ceremony.
The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. May 29 at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which is sponsored by the Gateway Area Patriotic Committee, Clinton AmVets Post 28 and Clinton American Legion Post 190.
This traditional Memorial Day event honors those service members who have passed during the past 12 months and will be held inside at Lemke Funeral Home South, located in Clinton Lawn Cemetery.
The River City Municipal Band will play traditional marches and patriotic selections as attendees arrive prior to the start of the ceremony. Jonah Buelow, local winner of the 5th Grade American Legion Flag Essay contest, will read his essay just prior to Davis’ address. Bharati Manion will sing the National Anthem and God Bless America during the proceedings.
During the reading of the deceased, the bell-ringing honor will be given for each honoree. The AmVets Post 28 Honor Guard Rifle Squad's “Salute to the Dead” will be held outdoors with the traditional ending of Taps being played.
Everyone is invited to attend the luncheon to follow the program at the AmVets Club at 1317 S. 17th St., Clinton.
