CLINTON - When 8-year-old Reagan Cook of Clinton was sick earlier this month, her grandmother, Barbara Olson of Bryant, brought her to MercyOne Clinton Urgent Care Clinic on Lillian Way for an appointment.
As it turned out, it was the young girl who would save her grandmother's life.
As they tell it, Cook and Olson had arrived at the clinic early for the girl's doctor appointment, so they decided to pick up something to eat at a nearby convenience store. They brought their sandwiches back with them to the Urgent Care clinic and sat talking in the car while they ate and waited for Cook’s scheduled appointment time.
Cook was enjoying a cheeseburger as Olson tried swallowing a piece of chicken that proved to be too big and became lodged in her throat.
“Oh my God,” Olson said she remembers thinking when she realized what was happening. “I’m going to die in the parking lot in front of my granddaughter. I couldn’t breathe, couldn’t talk.”
Cook, scared, asked her grandmother, “What’s wrong? What’s wrong?”
Olson used the palm of one of her hands to hit the back of the other, then pointed to her back in attempt to demonstrate what she needed Cook to do.
Cook hit Olson’s back, but not hard enough. Olson frantically shook her head and used her hands to demonstrate again, but this time emphasizing the fact that Cook needed to hit harder.
Cook managed to climb behind Olson and “she whacked me good, four times," Olson said. It was a good enough hit that Olson would later develop a bruise there.
And this time, the piece of chicken dislodged just enough for Olson to be able to breathe. She still couldn’t swallow or speak.
Cook asked her grandmother if she wanted her to go into the clinic for help. Olson nodded her head yes. As Cook rushed into the clinic, Olson leaned over and coughed as hard as she could.The chunk of chicken finally flew from her mouth.
Olson then went into the clinic after Cook to find her waiting in line to get to the receptionist. That’s where Olson assured Cook, “Grandma’s fine now, honey.”
The National Safety Council reported that 3,000 people died from choking in 2020. To help a person who is choking, the American Red Cross recommends what it calls a “five-and-five” approach: With the heel of the hand, deliver five blows to the back of the person who is choking, in between the shoulder blades. Five abdominal thrusts, also known as the Heimlich maneuver, follow. Repeat this process until the blockage is dislodged.
Olson estimates that the time that had passed between when the meat became lodged in her throat and when she was completely relieved of it to be about three minutes. According to the Mayo Clinic, the brain’s cells can begin to die in as little as four minutes without oxygen.
“She’s my hero,” Olson proudly says of her granddaughter.
