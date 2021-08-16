CLINTON — The Clinton Half Marathon, set for Sept. 12, will offer bib timing again for 2021.
“Runners are able to safely distance, as much as they choose to, with bib timing,” said Jesse Lawson, race director. “We are proud to offer a lot of extra amenities to offer a first-class race to our runners.”
KROS’s Gary Determan will be back to announce runners as they cross the finish line and Ray Wilden will serve as the official starter for the race. Timing will be provided by getmeregistered.com with race results available online.
Once runners cross the finish line, finisher medals will be presented to the runners by Miss Clinton County and Miss Clinton County Outstanding Teen. With the common start and finish area in historic Downtown Clinton, runners will be able to cheer on runners, while taking part in the medals presentation and enjoying the Hy-Vee Post Race party. Hooks Pub will be on site to offer cold beverages to the runners.
A new addition to the race is the “Go the Distance” raffle fundraiser to support YWCA Clinton. Winners will be announced between 11 a.m. and noon after the race on Sunday, Sept. 12. First prize is $1,500 dollars, second prize is $500 dollars, with third prize being a year membership to YWCA Clinton. Recipients need not be present to win. Tickets are available at the YWCA, as well as on race day.
The main event running events will ensue on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 a.m. Race distances include a 5K Run/Walk, 10K and Half Marathon. There is a 3-hour course limit. All participants receive a race T-shirt, swag bag and entry to the Hy-Vee Post Race Party. All finishers receive a medal. Age group awards will be presented and there are cash prizes for the overall winners in the 5K, 10K and Half Marathon.
For more information or to register for the race, visit www.clintonhalfmarathon.com or contact YWCA Operations Director Stephanie Sommers or YWCA Executive Director Shannon Sander-Welzien at 242-2110.
