CLINTON — YWCA Clinton will be hosting the Clinton Half Marathon race this year on Sept. 12. Registration is now open to the public, with all proceeds benefiting YWCA Clinton.
“We are proud to bring the Clinton Half Marathon back this year. It is such a wonderful community event that brings in runners from all over the country,” said YWCA Clinton Executive Director Shannon Sander-Welzien. “This year will mark the 10th anniversary of the event. We hope the community will come out in full support whether running, walking, volunteering or cheering runners along the race route.”
The Clinton Half Marathon began in 2010 and in 2019 had nearly 400 runners from 17 states. Runners can choose a race distance of 5K, 10K or Half Marathon. The race starts along Fifth Avenue South in downtown Clinton, with the race route including stretches along Riverview Drive and through Eagle Point Park.
“Though we were unable to have the race last year, we are excited to have an even bigger event to celebrate 10 years of the Clinton Half Marathon in our community this year,” says Sander-Welzien.
More information on the Clinton Half Marathon can be found on Clinton Half Marathon Facebook page or on the YWCA Clinton website at www.clintonhalfmarathon.com.
