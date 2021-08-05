Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.