CLINTON — The Clinton Half Marathon, 10K and 5K routes are now available for viewing on the Clinton Half Marathon website at www.clintonhalfmarathon.com.
With a Downtown Start and Finish line, runners will be able to cheer on family and friends as they finish, all while being close to the awards ceremony and 10th annual Hy-Vee Post-Race Party.
The Clinton Half Marathon committee is working with Brown’s Shoe Fit Company to host a “Packet Pick-Up” on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. After the race on Sunday, the Hy-Vee Post Race Party will feature beer and music from DJ Andy Sokolovich.
“We’re very excited to bring the race back for its 10th year,” said race director Jesse Lawson. All are invited to bring lawn chairs and enjoy food vendors and entertainment.
“Our hope is to encourage out-of-town runners and walkers to come and stay the weekend in Clinton,” said Lawson. “This is going to be an event you don’t want to miss!”
The featured running events will begin at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 12 Race distances include a 5K Run/Walk, 10K and Half Marathon. There is a 3-hour course limit.
Online registrations may be made at www.clintonhalfmarathon.com. All participants receive a race tee, swag bag and entry to the Hy-Vee Post Race Party. All finishers receive a medal. Age group awards will be presented and there are cash prizes for the overall winners in the 5K, 10K and Half Marathon.
For more information or to register, visit www.clintonhalfmarathon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.