CLINTON — Local RAGBRAI officials chose a design by award-winning Clinton Herald designer Shanelle Yahn as the official Clinton RAGBRAI logo, the Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Tuesday.
After narrowing entries to the top three choices, members of Clinton, Iowa’s RAGBRAI Advisory and Executive Boards voted for the winning design. In an extremely close competition, Yahn’s design beat a design submitted by graphic artist Hayle Calvin by only two votes, the CVB said.
Artists were asked to incorporate several elements in their designs, including music, the river, a lighthouse, a paddlewheel and the colors orange, blue and red. Yahn’s design of a bicyclist celebrating his arrival at the river front is a joyful depiction of Clinton’s selected theme “Rolling to the River," the CVB said.
"It was fun to do. and I'm excited to be part of the RAGBRAI event," Yahn said Tuesday. She'd planned to submit a design last year, but the event was canceled.
Yahn has won other logo contests, but this is the first big one, she said, so it's exciting.
Born and raised in Phoenix, Ariz, Yahn visited her mother's hometown of Clinton, nearly every summer, she said. "I have very fond memories of going to Riverboat Days and the beautiful Mississippi River."
Yahn moved to Clinton in 2009 and finished her graphic design degree—begun in Arizona—at Clinton Community College Technology Center. Yahn, a 32-year-old mother of two, has worked for the Clinton Herald since 2012.
"I have always had a passion for art and computers so combining the two was just a natural choice," Yahn said. "When I took a special graphics class during my senior year of high school, it started my path towards graphic design. I started working in the advertising department at the Clinton Herald and have learned so much in these past nine years. I love working in this field and am so fortunate to have a career doing what I love."
Yahn has won several awards for ad design for The Clinton Herald. She was named best ad designer at the Iowa Newspaper Association Awards in February of 2020.
The Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa is an annual 7-day bike ride across the state, beginning in the west end on the Missouri River and ending in the east at a town along the Mississippi River.
This is the 48th year for the event which has ended in Clinton five times before—in 1978, 1985, 1994, 2004 and 2012.
Planning for this year’s event is in full swing, the CVB said. Individuals may volunteer to assist with the event by contacting the Convention & Visitors Bureau at CVB@clintonia.com.
