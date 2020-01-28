CLINTON — The Clinton High School Vocal Music Department will sing for lovers from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Singing Valentines will be delivered to any address within the city limits of Clinton. Featured singers this year will be the members of the CHS Women’s Triple Trio.
Each recipient will be serenaded and presented with a small Valentine’s Day Gift. The cost of each Singing Valentine is $20. Orders may be placed by calling 243-7540 ext. 2061 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 and Monday, Feb. 10.
The music department cannot promise to deliver singing Valentines at specific times, but orders may specify delivery between 8 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. or from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit the Clinton High School Choral Music Department.
